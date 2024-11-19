No clear advantage to either alliance in Pune district 

PUNE: As campaigning concluded on Monday for the November 20 assembly polls, a key realisation emerged among both alliances—Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA): the battle in the Pune district is fiercely contested, with no clear advantage for either side. For Mahayuti and MVA, the battle in Pune district is fiercely contested with no clear advantage for either side. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In urban areas, the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance appears better placed, but the opposition NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) have mounted a strong fight as polling day approaches.

With 21 assembly seats in Pune district—10 in rural areas, 8 in Pune city, and 3 in Pimpri Chinchwad—the stakes are high for both alliances, as this region plays a pivotal role in shaping Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Once considered a stronghold of Ajit Pawar, the Baramati seat has turned into a neck-and-neck battle after Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule’s relentless campaigning. Ajit Pawar, sensing the challenge, has devoted significant time to secure his bastion.

In the Ambegaon seat, the fight between Dilip Walse Patil (NCP-Ajit) and Devdutta Nikam (NCP-SP) is heating up. While Walse Patil is a seasoned candidate, Nikam has gained traction following an appeal by Sharad Pawar during the campaign last week.

A three-way contest is unfolding between Harshwardhan Patil (NCP-SP), Dattatraya Bharne (NCP-Ajit), and independent candidate Pravin Mane in the Indapur assembly constituency. Sharad Pawar has actively campaigned in this constituency, holding two rallies to bolster Harshwardhan Patil’s chances.

At Shirur, Ashok Pawar of NCP (SP) faces Dnyaneshwar Katke of NCP in another tightly contested seat.

Maha Vikas Aghadhi leader and NCP (SP) MP from Baramati Supriya Sule said, “Our candidates in district Harshwardhan Patil, Ashok Pawar, Devidas Nikam, Yugendra Pawar all will emerge victorious, and people will teach lessons to the opposition. People did not like that some people stole our party, symbol and even the venue of the last speech at Baramati. We got a huge response during the campaign.”

On the other hand, BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol said, “I campaigned in almost every constituency and saw Mahayuti candidates get good responses. As Ajit Dada joined us, our position is strong in every seat in the district.”

Dilip Walse Patil who is contesting from Ambegaon constituency said, “Though Pawar Saheb spoke strong language and appealed to defeat me, I will not react on it as I have great respect for him. I have learned politics from him.”

Urban dynamics

In Pune city, six constituencies—Pune Cantonment, Shivajinagar, Vadgaon Sheri, Hadapsar, Parvati, and Khadakwasla constituencies —are witnessing close contests even as rebellion in Congress.

Congress has fielded candidates in three constituencies—Kasba Peth, Shivajinagar, and Pune Cantonment constituencies posing a challenge to BJP’s dominance. However, except for Cantonment, the BJP had received a lead in all five segments during the recently held Lok Sabha polls, underlining its dominance in these seats.

This time, the Kasba Peth constituency battle is likely going to be equally close between sitting MLA Ravindra Dhangekar of Congress and Hemant Rasane of BJP while in the Cantonment seat, Congress Ramesh Bagwe competes against Sunil Kamble of BJP. In Shivajinagar constituency, Siddharth Shirole of BJP takes on Datta BHarne of Congress.

Vadgaon Sheri and Hadapsar are witnessing high-stakes battles between candidates from the Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions of the NCP. Both constituencies are shaping up as neck-and-neck contests. In Vadgaon Sheri, NCP’s sitting MLA Sunil Tingre is contesting against Bapu Pathare of NCP (SP) while in Hadapsar Chetan Tupe, sitting MLA of NCP, is competing against Prashant Jagtap of NCP (SP).

On the other hand, Khadakwasla and Parvati constituencies are seeing direct face-offs between the BJP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. In Khadakwasla, three-term BJP MLA Bhimrao Tapkir faces a challenge from Sachin Dodke of NCP (SP). In Parvati, three-term MLA Madhuri Misal is locked in a triangular battle against Ashwini Kadam of NCP (SP) and Aba Bagul, a Congress rebel contesting as independent.

In Kothrud seat, features a relatively straightforward contest between BJP’s Chandrakant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Chandrakant Mokate.

High stakes in Pimpri-Chinchwad

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the three assembly seats have also drawn significant attention, with both alliances vying for supremacy in this industrial hub.

As the Pune district braces for polling day, the fierce competition across constituencies underscores the region’s critical importance in deciding Maharashtra’s political future.