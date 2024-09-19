No DJ music during Eid procession in Pune, say clerics

More than 200 Muslim clerics from different mosques across the city on Thursday pledged for DJ free Eid–E–Milad procession on Saturday, September 21, citing threat of noise pollution posed to citizens and absence of religious sanction. The procession will start at 8 am from Manushah Masjid. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A meeting to the effect was held at the Pune police commissionerate last week which was attended by several members of the community.

In a joint statement, the clerics said that Eid-E-Milad procession will not include playing loud DJ music, dhol tasha and power lasers.

Maulana Ghulam Ahmed Khan Qadri, president, Seerat Committee Pune City, said, “This year, the Eid preocession will be peaceful as awareness has been created about the dangers of noise pollution and laser lights in the community.”

The procession will start at 8 am from Manushah Masjid and will be following regular route from AD Camp Chowk, Nishant Theatre, Bhagwandas Chawl, Muktifouz Chowk, Shivaji Market, Central Street, Qureshi Masjid MG Road, Mahaveer Chowk, Sachapir Street, Quarter Gate Chowk, Lakshmi Road, Sant Kabir Chowk via Ganesh Peth Hamje Khan Chowk, from there Ranka Jewelers on the left to Bagwan Masjid on the right, Subhan Shah Dargah Chowk and culminate at Jama Masjid at the time of afternoon (Zohar) prayers in the guidance of Seerat committee members, volunteers and the clergy.

“We welcome the initiative taken by the community and the religious heads,” said Ranjan Kumar Sharma, joint commissioner (law and order).