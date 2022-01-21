No entry for heavy vehicles travelling towards Solapur on Hadapsar flyover

PUNE The Hadapsar flyover at Gadital is closed for heavy vehicles as the Pune Municipal Corporation is carrying out the repair work.

As there are complaints regarding the flyover at Gadital, PMC and Maharashtra State Road Development Coporation (MSRDC) officers on Thursday conducted preliminary inspections of the Hadapsar flyover to prepare a plan for its repair and strengthening. MLA Chetan Tupe and local corporator Yogesh Sasane were also present for the joint visit.

Sasane said, “The flyover is completely safe and the engineers have conducted an inspection. A wing that caters to movement of vehicles from Pune towards Solapur has been closed for heavy vehicles as a precautionary step.”

The two-way flyover is placed above the bustling Hadapsar chowk. Some repairs to bearings are required, said officials. While one wing caters to movement of vehicles from Pune towards Solapur, the other wing connects to Phursungi.

With heavy vehicles now passing from under the flyover, the PMC has removed all encroachments and have tarred the side roads in order to avoid traffic snarls, said an official.