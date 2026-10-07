Delhi braces for a warmer day as temperature rises, AQI shows improvement

Delhi residents woke up to a warm morning on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, settling at 25°C, which is 2.7 degrees above normal for this time of the year. The city’s 24-hour average AQI on Tuesday was 179, also in the ‘moderate’ category, compared with 184 on Monday and 187 on Sunday. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The maximum temperature is likely to touch 36.8°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Other parts of the city recorded relatively cooler temperatures. Palam recorded a minimum of 22.5°C, which was 0.2 degrees above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 23.8°C, 2.8 degrees above normal.

The Ridge recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the stations at 20°C, 2.5 degrees below normal, while Ayanagar recorded 23.5°C, 1.5 degrees above normal. No rainfall was recorded at any of the weather stations in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 133 at 10.05am on Wednesday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The city’s 24-hour average AQI on Tuesday was 179, also in the ‘moderate’ category, compared with 184 on Monday and 187 on Sunday.

Air quality has shown a gradual deterioration in recent days. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 166 on October 1, 174 on October 2 and 171 on October 3 before rising to 187 on Sunday and 184 on Monday.