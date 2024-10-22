No injury reported in fire at Mandai metro station

Pune: A major fire erupted on the ground floor of the newly inaugurated Mandai Metro Station in Pune, officials said on Monday, adding that no casualty or injury was reported in the incident that took place around Sunday midnight. A major fire erupted on the ground floor of the newly inaugurated Mandai Metro Station in Pune, officials said on Monday, adding that no casualty or injury was reported in the incident that took place around Sunday midnight. (HT)

Fire brigade department rushed five fire tender vehicles and brought the blaze under control within five minutes

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson, fire brigade department, said, “The flame spread after a foam material caught fire on the ground floor of metro station. Firefighters used breathing apparatus in the operation. Initial assessments suggest the fire started during welding work.”

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP, Murlidhar Mohol, said on his X profile that the fire has been contained, and there is no service disruption. “A fire incident at Mandai Metro Station occurred recently, but it was quickly brought under control. Upon receiving the alert, five fire trucks from the Pune Municipal Corporation were dispatched to the scene and flames successfully extinguished.”

The minister said that the fire broke out after passenger services had ended for the day.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), said that the incident will not affect metro services.

Jayant Patil, NCP (SP) state unit chief, demanded probe into the incident saying unfinished work has been completed in haste keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the massive fire that broke out at the Mahatma Phule Mandai metro station. The matter should be thoroughly investigated. Against the background of the elections, those in the government went on inaugurating development works in haste. The unfinished works were completed in haste to gain credit,” said Patil, alleging kickbacks in the work.

“Needless to say, the game of ‘percentage’ also played well. As an example of the incompetence and corrupt attitude of the government, the case of the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Malvan is fresh, but this incident in Pune adds to it,” he said.