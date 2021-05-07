No jab drive for 45-plus today, only 4 centres for 18-plus in PMC

Pune: Only four vaccination centres for 18-plus beneficiaries will be functional on May 8, as per the officials of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The vaccination drive for beneficiaries of 45 years and above age will not be functioning from May 8, as the district again faces shortage of vaccine doses.

Rubal Agarwal, PMC additional municipal commissioner, said only four vaccination centres will be functional for 18-plus beneficiaries where only Covaxin will be administered.

“The stock for Covishield is over. And so, there will be only Covaxin given to 18 to 44 years of beneficiaries at four centres across Pune. These centres are Jayabai Sutar hospital, Annasaheb Magar hospital and Murlidhar Laygude hospital where there will be 500 doses each given to the centre. Also, Sassoon General hospital will have 200 doses of Covaxin on May 8,” said Agarwal.

She said the 45-plus beneficiaries will not receive any vaccine on May 8 as there is no stock remaining.

“When the new vaccine stock arrives, we will resume the vaccination drive,” said Agarwal.

On Friday, 6,155 beneficiaries were inoculated in Pune district. Of these, 2,592 beneficiaries were in PMC, 2,015 in Pune rural and 1,548 in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Speaking about the vaccine stock, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune circle, said that the doses are likely to get over by Friday evening.

“There are fresh vaccine stocks expected on May 9 for 45-plus beneficiaries. However, the vaccination drive until then will be slow due to the shortage. On Thursday late night, we had received 25,000 doses of Covishield which were utilised on Friday. There is no Covaxin stock with us as of now,” said Dr Deshmukh.

He said the vaccine stock for 18-plus beneficiaries is available with local authorities.

“Vaccination drives for 18-plus beneficiaries will continue smoothly for the next few days as doses are available, but senior beneficiaries will have to wait for a while to get the jab,” said Dr Deshmukh.

On Friday, 35,457 beneficiaries were inoculated in Pune district. Of these, 29,302 were above the age of 45 years. There were a total of 367 centres in the district that inoculated 12,994 beneficiaries in PMC, 10,947 in Pune rural and 5,361 in PCMC on Friday.

Four centres for 18-plus vaccination

For Covaxin only

*Hospital--Doses

*Jayabai Sutar Hospital--500

*Annasaheb Magar Hospital--500

*Murlidhar Laygude Hospital-- 500

*Sassoon General Hospital--200

*Source: PMC