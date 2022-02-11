No mask-free Maharashtra as of now: MVA ministers

PUNE With some European countries taking a decision to make the wearing of masks obligatory as against mandatory, the Maharashtra government has negated such a possibility in the near future happening in the state.

Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar, all stated the state will not be “mask free” in the near future and everyone should follow the guidelines.

Experts have warned against devising policies based on what other governments are doing.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that masks will have to be used until the end of the pandemic. “There is no discussion on making Maharashtra mask free. Until the end of Covid, masks will be there. I have said it earlier as well. Media plays up such news after every cabinet meeting. If we decide something like this we will inform you clearly at a press conference. For now everyone has to wear masks,” said Ajit Pawar in Mumbai.

Vijay Wadettiwar, relief and rehabilitation minister said that the state is heading towards a complete unlocking, but Covid-appropriate behaviour has to be observed. “While the state is heading towards unlocking, there will be no mask-free Maharashtra. Masks have to be used. There are challenges with new variants. If we give up on precautions then new problems are likely. Situation is being reviewed by the CM frequently,” said Wadettiwar.

Dismissing speculation of the government’s plan to go mask free, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that efforts are being made to understand the logic behind thee decision by countried, like the UK. “Currently, we are collecting information about why the UK has taken such a decision and what is the logic behind it. In a state like Maharashtra, with the diverse demographic, we can’t afford to invite new troubles by making it mask-free. For now there is no plan of removing the mask mandate,” said Tope in Kolhapur on Thursday.

Public health experts have advised the administration to focus on local factors.

“Administration is not trying to get rid of masks in the immediate future. That’s not the plan. Pandemic is on a downward trend, unless there is a new variant and if it is not virulent then the possibility of this pandemic turning endemic is quite bright. Maximum possible relaxations are being considered. For people coming together in closed spaces and in less ventilated areas certainly masks are going to be mandatory and it must continue. The UK has a different demographic profile than ours. Everything is different. We should not compare ourselves to the UK. We should focus on the challenges ahead of us. If there is a new variant with a virulent nature we will be in trouble. Is our health infrastructure prepared for that?,” said Dr Subhash Salunkhe, a public health expert and a member of national Covid task force.