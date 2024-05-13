 No mobile phones allowed inside polling booths - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No mobile phones allowed inside polling booths

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 13, 2024 07:52 AM IST

As per orders issued by Pune district collector Suhas Diwase on Sunday, voters cannot take their mobile phones inside the polling booths and only on duty staff could keep mobiles

As per orders issued by Pune district collector Suhas Diwase on Sunday, voters cannot take their mobile phones inside the polling booths and only on duty staff could keep mobiles.

Within the polling booth, even cameras are not allowed. Voting is a highly secret exercise and hence voters must keep their phones at home before coming to the booths, Diwase said. (HT PHOTO)
Within the polling booth, even cameras are not allowed. Voting is a highly secret exercise and hence voters must keep their phones at home before coming to the booths, Diwase said. (HT PHOTO)

“Within the polling booth, even cameras are not allowed. Voting is a highly secret exercise and hence voters must keep their phones at home before coming to the booths,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Former Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) president and prominent businessman Sudhir Mehta took to X and said, “The directive from collector Suhas Diwase to prohibit mobile phones within 100 meters of polling stations is concerning and uncalled for. While it’s essential to be extra vigilant about photography and calling, asking citizens to leave their phones at home will discourage voter turnout. This ban may further dampen enthusiasm of voters and must be rectified.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / No mobile phones allowed inside polling booths

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On