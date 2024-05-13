No mobile phones allowed inside polling booths

As per orders issued by Pune district collector Suhas Diwase on Sunday, voters cannot take their mobile phones inside the polling booths and only on duty staff could keep mobiles. Within the polling booth, even cameras are not allowed. Voting is a highly secret exercise and hence voters must keep their phones at home before coming to the booths, Diwase said. (HT PHOTO)

Former Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) president and prominent businessman Sudhir Mehta took to X and said, “The directive from collector Suhas Diwase to prohibit mobile phones within 100 meters of polling stations is concerning and uncalled for. While it’s essential to be extra vigilant about photography and calling, asking citizens to leave their phones at home will discourage voter turnout. This ban may further dampen enthusiasm of voters and must be rectified.”