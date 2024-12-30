No underage customers to be allowed entry into restaurants serving liquor on NYE

On New Year’s Eve, all hotels and bar restaurants serving alcohol have made it mandatory that only customers above the age of 18 with a valid identity (age) proof will be allowed entry. “Since the Porsche car accident, there has been strict checking and action taken by all the governing agencies. We have displayed the board at our entry gate that liquor will be served only to those with valid proof of age,” said Bipin Pardeshi, a restaurant bar owner from the Hadapsar area. A licence is required from the state excise department to supply liquor in these programmes. (HT PHOTo)

As per the information shared by the state excise department, musical programmes are organised across the district to welcome the New Year. A licence is required from the state excise department to supply liquor in these programmes. Action will be taken if liquor is supplied without a licence. This year, the state excise department received 50 applications for programmes on New Year’s Eve. Permission has been granted to all of them with the clarification that the permission is for one day only. Action will be taken against those who celebrate without obtaining licences.

Charan Singh Rajput, superintendent, state excise department Pune, said, “According to the Illegal Transportation and Sale of Alcohol Act, alcohol is consumed by guests at parties organised to welcome the New Year. A one-day licence is issued by the state excise department for this. Therefore, the concerned should pay the fee and obtain the licence and avoid possible action.”

“There are around 3,000 liquor shops in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the district. These include permit rooms, wine shops and beer shops. Temporary licences are issued for the consumption or supply of alcohol at musical events. In view of the possibility of counterfeit alcohol entering the city, special teams and departmental teams have been deployed at the district borders,” he said.

It is also clarified by the state excise department that if a party is organised at a farmhouse, on a building terrace, or any other open space to welcome the New Year, permission from the excise department is mandatory if there is a drinking facility there. “During this period, alcohol smugglers sell adulterated alcohol produced in other states. So far, 386 people have been arrested after taking action at 314 places. In addition, 29 vehicles have also been seized,” Rajput said.

On the occasion of New Year, liquor shops and resto bars in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain open till 5 am while wine, beer and country liquor shops will remain open till 1 am instead of 10.30 pm. The state excise department has deployed 21 teams on roads to prevent the sale, transportation and production of counterfeit liquor in Pune.