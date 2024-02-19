 Not a single speed breaker in Pune city as per IRC norms: Vivek Velankar - Hindustan Times
Not a single speed breaker in Pune city as per IRC norms: Vivek Velankar

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 19, 2024 09:48 PM IST

The PMC formed a speed breaker policy in 2022, which follows specific rules set by the Indian Road Congress (IRC), and accordingly, the civic body has decided to consult with the traffic police and review the existing speed breakers

Taking strong objection to the state of roads and other infrastructure across the city, civic activist Vivek Velankar urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to do away with the incorrectly built speedbreakers.

During the recent ’walking survey’ conducted by the civic body, 627 speed breakers were found on the roads in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
During the recent 'walking survey' conducted by the civic body, 627 speed breakers were found on the roads in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

During the recent ’walking survey’ conducted by the civic body, 627 speed breakers were found on the roads in Pune. The PMC formed a speed breaker policy in 2022, which follows specific rules set by the Indian Road Congress (IRC), and accordingly, the civic body has decided to consult with the traffic police and review the existing speed breakers.

On Monday, Velankar alleged in a letter written to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar that not a single speed breaker in the city is built as per the norms prescribed by the IRC, and that he would pay 100 per speed breaker, which is built as per the norms.

Velenkar stated, “We are willing to pay Rs100 if someone proves to us that the speed breaker in the city is erected in accordance with the mandated IRC regulations. We claim that not a single speed breaker in the city has been installed per government and Indian Road Congress standards. All illegal speed breakers must be razed and while building the new ones, PMC should seek approval from the traffic police.”

In October 2023, the PMC initiated a comprehensive survey of 15 major roads under the Road Asset Management System (RAMS) to prioritise repair and maintenance efforts. However, despite utilising engineering parameters such as the international roughness index (IRI) and pavement condition index (PCI), no tangible outcome has been reported from this survey. Roads surveyed include well-known ones like Ahmednagar Road, Solapur Road, and Sinhagad Road, among others.

