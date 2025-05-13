Not getting property tax benefit? Apply for the same at Pune civic body ward office

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens that those whose properties were registered after 2019 and are not getting the benefit of 40% rebate on property tax can apply for the same at the regional ward office. The PMC is giving a 40% rebate on property tax bills to citizens living in their own homes. However, if citizens rent out their properties, they stand to forfeit the benefit. The properties which got registered before 2019 are getting the benefit of the rebate. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj B P, said, “As the state government has given its nod to continuing this scheme, we are giving the benefit to property taxpayers. The properties which got registered before 2019 are getting the benefit of the rebate. But for properties registered after 2019, the owners have been asked to fill up the PT (property tax) 3 forms to get the 40% rebate.”

The additional municipal commissioner further said, “Many citizens are now filling up the forms and getting the benefits. But in the wake of a recent GPS and door-to-door survey carried out by the PMC, the civic body appealed to citizens to fill up the PT 3 forms to get the 40% rebate on property tax. Maximum taxpayers are now getting the benefit. However, if some people are not getting the benefit or haven’t submitted adequate documents, they should fill up and submit the PT 3 form at the concerned regional ward office in order to avail the benefit.”

According to tax department officials, the civic body has started the distribution of property tax bills for the fiscal 2025-26 through the Indian Post. Every citizen will also be able to download his/her property tax bill from the website,” the additional municipal commissioner said.

Sources from the property tax department said, “Like every year, the PMC is giving 10% and 5% rebate on property tax to people paying advance tax till May 31. Taxpayers should come forward and take the benefit of this scheme.”

However, civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “Already, there is enough confusion among the citizens. The PMC should clearly mention on the bills who is eligible to receive the 40% concession.”

Whereas Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar said, “The state government’s decision was very simple. Those who are living in their own homes would be able to get the 40% tax benefit. But the administration unnecessarily lengthened the process, asking people to fill up forms etc. Ideally, the 40% rebate should be given to all but the government is concentrating more on tax collection.”