Not stopped scientist from posting weather updates on social media, claims IMD

Two days after Vineet Kumar, a scientist at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), said he has been restricted from posting weather related updates on social media, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday clarified that it has no role in stopping the expert. Being a weather scientist, Kumar, for over a year has provided weather forecasts for various areas in Pune and Maharashtra. Due to his timely and accurate weather forecast many people were following him on the social media platform. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

KS Hosalikar, head, IMD, Pune, in a post on X clarified that he or the IMD has no role in stopping Kumar from posting weather updates on social media platforms.

“After Vineet Kumar stopped posting weather updates, for reasons best known to him, I am being trolled constantly. He is not from IMD, so bringing IMD here is not correct. I know his posts are good, but neither IMD nor myself have stopped him,” he said.

Being a weather scientist, Kumar, for over a year has provided weather forecasts for various areas in Pune and Maharashtra. Due to his timely and accurate weather forecast many people were following him on the social media platform and asking him about the current or upcoming weather conditions in their area so that they can plan their schedule accordingly.

Recently, Kumar worked as postdoctoral researcher, Typhoon Research Centre, Jeju National University, South Korea.