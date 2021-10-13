Home / Cities / Pune News / Now, helicopter services between Pune and Mumbai
pune news

Now, helicopter services between Pune and Mumbai

Helicopter services will be available every day between Kharadi (Pune) and Juhu (Mumbai), and the cost will be Rs15,000 per person
Helicopter services will be available every day between Kharadi (Pune) and Juhu (Mumbai), and the cost will be Rs15,000 per person (AFP FILE (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Helicopter services will be available every day between Kharadi (Pune) and Juhu (Mumbai), and the cost will be Rs15,000 per person (AFP FILE (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Copy Link
By Jigar Hindocha

PUNE: With commercial airline operations at Pune airport grinding to a halt between October 16 and 29 owing to runway closure, private air carrier Blade are planning to ferry fliers between Pune and Mumbai via helicopter in 40 minutes during the festive season.

Helicopter services will be available every day between Kharadi and Juhu, and the cost will be Rs15,000 per person. Helicopters will depart from Kharadi and Juhu every day at 9.30am and 4.30pm, respectively. Blade announced helicopter services after aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia declared a helicopter corridor for Pune last week. Effectively, Blade will be the only air service from Pune that will save five hours of road travel between Pune and Mumbai.

Aviation analyst and former Air India Pune station in-charge, Dhairyashil Vandekar, said, “It will be a very good option for fliers. The helicopter service will be a boon for industrialists as it will save a lot of time. For a city like Pune which is expanding with the number of people plying between Pune and Mumbai increasing, such a service is critical.”

Sadanand Disha said, “We have a meeting next week in Mumbai so having this service will help our company.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out