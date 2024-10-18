Now PMPML to hire conductors on contract basis

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to recruit 400 conductors on contract basis in the next two months. This is the first time that conductors will be recruited on contract basis by the PMPML. Activists have opposed the move as yet another step towards privatisation of the public transport body. The PMPML provides public transport services to Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Pune Metropolitan Region. Around 12 lakh passengers travel daily by PMPML. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A senior PMPML official on condition of anonymity said, “A meeting of the PMPML board of directors was held recently. It was also decided to hire bus conductors on a contractual basis and the decision was approved unanimously. However, the reasoning behind this decision is that conductors hired on contract basis will be paid lower wages.”

The PMPML provides public transport services to Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Pune Metropolitan Region. Around 12 lakh passengers travel daily by PMPML. One-thousand-and-six hundred to 1,700 buses ply daily for this purpose out of which, 900 to 1,000 buses are operated by contractors. Most of the income received by the PMPML goes towards the contractors’ bus fares. The drivers of these buses too are provided via contractors. As a result, even if they break signals, argue with passengers or do not stop at bus stops, the PMPML administration cannot take action against them. Till now, the conductors of these buses were being provided by the PMPML. As these conductors were afraid of losing their jobs, they would perform their duties sincerely. However, with the latest decision to hire conductors on contract basis, questions are being raised how such conductors will work and provide services to passengers.

Both passengers and activists are unhappy with the decision. Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad Road-Warje Residents’ Association, said, “A large number of citizens travel daily by PMPML buses across the city and many a time when accidents occur, it is found that the bus has been provided by a contractor. Now if conductors too are hired on contract basis, who will be responsible for the money collected through sale of tickets. This can lead to corruption. Hence, our demand is that the decision be rescinded.”