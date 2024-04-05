Now, scan QR code to identify Alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri

The mango season has begun and the ‘king of fruits’ has arrived in huge numbers in the city markets. However, many buyers are perplexed and don’t know how to differentiate between the Alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri and other varieties. According to mango traders, daily more than 100 boxes of Ratnagiri Alphonso with QR code arrive at the market in Pune. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT Photo)

With concerns over counterfeit mangoes, particularly those from Karnataka, looming large, the innovative solution of QR codes on mangoes empowers consumers to distinguish authentic Alphonso mangoes with unprecedented ease.

According to mango traders, daily more than 100 boxes of Ratnagiri Alphonso with QR code arrive at the market. The technology-based solution provides consumers with a simple yet powerful tool to authenticate the origin and authenticity of their mangoes, ensuring they are indeed savouring the renowned flavour and quality of Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes.

Arvind More, a mango trader at Market Yard, said, “Through the innovative technique, customers can easily check from which area, a respective mango is procured. They can also find out details of farmers, and what kind of nutrients and fertilisers are used. So that customers get authentic information before purchase.’’

According to More, demand for such QR code-tagged mangoes has increased as consumers want transparency and accountability.

Dinesh Sonawane, a consumer, said, “I am impressed with the initiative. Every time, we have to spend time to identify genuine Ratnagiri Alphonso. There are also high chances of being duped by the traders as many try to sell other mangoes by the brand name Ratnagiri Alphonso. So we have to be cautious while purchasing.’’

Sonawane further said, “After purchasing these mangos, I am confident that they are authentic and it is worth paying the price.”

After scanning the QR code consumers can get details like variety name, region, nutritional value, farmer’s name, details of farmer, location of orchid, packaging date, expected ripening date, orchid view, specialisation of farmer, fertilizers or pesticide used etc.

The QR codes on Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes are not just good for consumers, but also for the farmers.

These codes help people know they’re buying real Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes, which means more people want to buy mangoes from local farmers. It also makes people respect and admire the hard work of these farmers even more.

Makrand Kane, farmer from Reel village in Ratnagiri district, said, “This is first year we are using QR code method to get authentic Ratnagiri Alphonso mango to the customers. The QR code has specific expiry date. So, people cannot misuse it by sticking it on to the other mango varieties.”

Price check

₹1,500- ₹2,500: 4-8 dozen (raw)

₹2,000- ₹3,500: 5-10 dozen (raw)

₹2,000- ₹3,000 4-8 dozen (ripe)

₹2,500- ₹4,000: 5-10 dozen (ripe)