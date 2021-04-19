NSCC proposes concept of co-processing combustible non-recyclable waste

In an attempt to solve the problem of garbage disposal in Pune, the National Society of Clean Cities (NSCC) has proposed a solution to deal with the segregated dry waste that has been accumulating at the dumping grounds.

“We are proposing the concept of co-processing of combustible non-recyclable waste collected by PMC. Co-processing is a preferred solution in waste management and ranks higher than incineration and landfill. Co-processing is also recognised as a waste to energy technology in solid waste management rules. Co-processing is substantially beneficial to the industry and community and provides a permanent solution to the waste management problem. It also helps reduce emission, lessens reliance on fossil fuels and preserves natural resources,” said Shyamala Desai, leading the NSCC in Pune.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been plagued by the problem of garbage disposal which peaked last year when on August 15, 2020, the garbage dumping area was closed by the residents of Urali Devachi.

The PMC also received a notice by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and was slapped a fine of ₹20 crore.

A cement company has given a written commitment to PMC to process 100 MT/Day combustible non-recyclable dry waste and offered to collect the waste from the municipal corporation. The cement company has agreed to run this trial initially for a month.

The waste will be used as a fuel in the manufacture of cement. Cement kilns offer a great opportunity for solving the disposal issue of the combustible fraction.

In cement kilns, the dry waste not only gets disposed of in an environmentally sound manner but also gets utilised as an alternative fuel if the quality of the same is tuned to acceptable level of cement kilns. It is then commercially defined as an attractive proposition.

“Dry waste free of hazardous waste, stone, metals, bio- medical waste should be sorted and handed over to the cement factory. This waste will be transported for use in their factory in the making of cement. This is RDF which stands for Refuse Derived Fuel. This fuel is produced from combustible components that the industry calls municipal solid waste,” said G Bhaskar, member of the NSCC.

He added, “This ‘proof of concept’ trial will initially be carried out for one month or so. If it is viable and satisfies both the parties a long-termagreement may be entered, we can dispose all the waste, dry non-recyclable, that is approximately 700 MT/Day in a more scientific and environmentally friendly way. The co-processing trial requires the consent of the general body of the PMC, which will convene on April 21, whereupon the mayor of Pune will announce a decision.”