Objection tracker available for LLB entrance exam candidates

Pune: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released “Objection Tracker” for LLB three-year pre-entrance exam on its official candidate login portal at cetcell.mahacet.org. The tool allows candidates to raise objections regarding the question-answer keys provided in the exam. The window for submitting objections is open till May 30, according to officials. Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released ‘Objection Tracker’ for LLB three-year pre-entrance exam on its candidate login portal. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the information given by the CET cell, for the academic year 2025-26, candidates can access the ‘Objection Tracker’ through the official website and view question paper, submitted responses, and the official answer key.

For each objection submitted, candidates are required to pay online fee of ₹1,000 per question. The feedback provided by experts will be considered final and binding.