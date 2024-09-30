Old work culture caused great loss to Maharashtra, Pune: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the District Court to Swargate Metro line while also laying the foundation stone for Swargate to Katraj route extension. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the foundation stone laying, inauguration and dedication to the nation various projects in Maharashtra worth over ₹ 11,200 crore through video conferencing, on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)

During the programme he attended through video conferencing, PM Modi expressed his disappointment over the significant delays in urban development in Pune due to a lack of planning and vision in the urban infrastructure development by the previous government by opposition parties.

“Pune should have had an advanced transport system like the metro much earlier but unfortunately, in the past decades, there has been a lack of both planning and vision in the urban development of our country. If any plan came up for discussion, its file would remain stuck for many years. Even if a plan was made, each project would remain stuck for many decades,” he said after inaugurating the stretch covering 3.64 km.

While the programme was originally scheduled for September 26, Modi had to postpone his Pune visit due to inclement weather.

“The old work culture has caused a great loss to our country, Maharashtra and Pune. Today, on one hand, we have inaugurated an old work and at the same time, we have also laid the foundation stone of the Swargate to Katraj line. The previous government could not even build a single pillar of the Metro in 8 years, whereas our government has built a modern Metro station in Pune,” he said.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stones for multiple key infrastructure projects across Maharashtra totaling over ₹11,200 crore including the Swargate-Katraj underground metro extension of Pune line-1. Following the inauguration, the new underground stretch was made operational, and the metro administration has appealed to citizens to make use of this service. The District Court to Swargate metro route has three stations namely Budhwar Peth, Mandai and Swargate.

He also announced the opening of Solapur airport, a key project that will improve connectivity for both tourists and businesses. He stressed that the upgraded facilities at the airport will enhance convenience for devotees of Bhagwan Vitthal and boost the region’s economy by attracting business and tourism.

Another major highlight was the dedication of the Bidkin Industrial Area, part of the Auric City under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. PM Modi praised the double-engine government in Maharashtra, led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, for reviving the project. The industrial area spread across 8,000 acres is expected to bring significant investments and create numerous jobs, further contributing to Maharashtra’s economic growth.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for a memorial at Bhidewada in honour of Savitribai Phule, who opened India’s first girls’ school. The memorial will include a skill development centre and other facilities aimed at empowering women and preserving Phule’s legacy. Modi underscored the pivotal role women have played in shaping Indian society, particularly in overcoming barriers to education and empowerment.

In his speech, PM Modi reiterated the government’s focus on women’s empowerment, referring to initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, which have helped reduce school dropout rates for girls.