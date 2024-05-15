On the run for 17 years, man wanted in fraud case held

Officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the state arrested an accused who was on the run for the last 17 years involved and was allegedly involved in financial fraud worth ₹145.60 crore. Officials said, between 1997 and 2007 the accused was involved in financial misappropriation at Samata Co-operative Bank in Nagpur. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Vijaykumar Ramchandra Dayama resident, resident of Gayatri Nagar in Hyderabad in Telangana state. He was arrested by CID Pune on May 12.

Officials said, between 1997 and 2007 the accused was involved in financial misappropriation at Samata Co-operative Bank in Nagpur. According to officials, bank officials, board of directors and others were involved in a financial scam of ₹145.60 crore. A case regarding this was filed against 57 accused at Sitabardi police station in Nagpur in 2007.

Since then, the accused was absconding. Later the case was handed over to CID and during further investigation it was revealed that the accused was spotted in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and in Telangana. He lived there by changing his name and appearance to evade police arrest.

A team of Pune CID got crucial information about wear bouts of the accused. Accordingly, a team of CID officers laid the trap and arrested him on May 12 and handed him over to Nagpur police for further investigation.