Once known as cycle capital, Pune gears up for India’s first Grand Tour cycling event

From long-delayed resurfacing of arterial roads to renewed focus on camber, gradients and drainage, Pune’s infrastructure revamp has found an unlikely yet global showcase in elite sport. The scale of preparations has pushed civic and state agencies into fast-track mode, triggering an unprecedented level of coordination on road works, usually seen only during major religious events or elections. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The city, once known as the Cycle Capital of India in the 1960s and 1970s, is preparing to host India’s first-ever international Grand Tour cycling event in January 2026. The scale of preparations has pushed civic and state agencies into fast-track mode, triggering an unprecedented level of coordination on road works, usually seen only during major religious events or elections.

Inspired by iconic races such as the Tour de France, the Pune Grand Tour 2026, scheduled from January 19 to 23, will span nearly 437 km across nine tehsils of Pune district. What began as routine resurfacing, patchwork repairs and ghat-road safety work has evolved into a deadline-driven overhaul aligned with the stringent standards of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the global governing body for cycling.

Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar said the event has broken departmental silos. “This is not cosmetic resurfacing. Road quality, slope, camber, shoulder strength and drainage are being upgraded to meet UCI norms. Barricading, signage, reflectors and visibility are equally critical,” he said. Over 32 countries have confirmed participation, with around 250 elite cyclists expected.

The four-stage race, with daily distances of 90–100 km, will pass through Pune city, Mulshi, Maval, Purandar, Haveli, Baramati and Pimpri Chinchwad. Riders will traverse urban roads, highways, ghat sections and rural stretches, offering a demanding endurance test while showcasing the region’s varied geography. This diversity prompted joint inspections by agencies including the Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

PMC road department chief Aniruddha Pawaskar said the pace of work within the city has been unprecedented.

“In just over a month, we fixed more than 1,500 uneven drainage chambers that were major safety hazards. Road resurfacing is happening on a scale Pune has not seen before,” he said.

A recent visit by a UCI delegation drew positive feedback. “They were satisfied that such extensive upgrades were completed within a two-month window,” Pawaskar added.

To prevent delays, contractors were issued notices warning of penalties of ₹1 lakh per day for further slippages. “Whether it’s a ghat road or a plain stretch, development standards are uniform. Experts have physically verified every segment,” Pulkundwar said.

The timing of the upgrades is significant. In recent weeks, PWD officials have acknowledged pressure to complete resurfacing before year-end amid safety concerns and citizen complaints. The Grand Tour has imposed a non-negotiable international deadline. “All works must be completed by December 30. After that, I will personally inspect the entire track with the district collector, police officers and municipal commissioners,” Pulkundwar said.

The opening ceremony will be held at Balewadi Stadium, where the 17–18-year-old velodrome is also being upgraded. Financially, the event ranks among Maharashtra’s largest sports-linked infrastructure exercises. “PWD works alone are estimated at ₹300 crore. PMC, PCMC and PMRDA spending will take the total to around ₹500 crore or more,” Pulkundwar said, adding that state grants and PMRDA support have helped bridge funding gaps. Officials say the race could become an annual fixture if successful.

Commissioner of sports and youth services Sheetal Teli-Ugale said the event has secured a place on the UCI calendar with a 2.2 classification, placing it firmly in the professional elite road cycling category. “This classification reflects difficulty and competitive standards,” she said, calling it a return to Pune’s rich cycling legacy.

That legacy includes the Bombay–Poona bicycle race, first organised in 1945 by Anglo-Indian cyclist Sydney Chorder. Starting at Kala Ghoda in Bombay, the race climbed the old Mumbai–Pune highway before finishing in Shivajinagar. Once a 200-km endurance challenge, later shortened due to traffic, it remained a fixture until its final edition in 2018.

Teli-Ugale said the Sahyadri-heavy route has attracted strong international interest.

“Around 250 elite cyclists from about 32 countries are expected, and the number is increasing. This is not an open-entry race; only riders meeting strict performance benchmarks are eligible,” she said.

A mascot named ‘Indu’, inspired by the state animal shekru, has been unveiled in the presence of the chief minister and deputy chief minister.

Stage 1 will cover Mulshi–Maval–Pimpri Chinchwad; Stage 2 Pune–Purandar–Rajgad–Haveli; Stage 3 Purandar–Baramati; and Stage 4 Pune–Haveli–Pimpri Chinchwad, with the final stage starting from Balewadi stadium.

Security and crowd management are being planned with equal rigour. Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural police will deploy large teams along the route. “Mock drills will be conducted. Vulnerable points, especially in rural stretches, are being identified. Stray cattle will be moved to cattle pounds a week before the event,” Pulkundwar said.

Cycling Federation of India secretary general Maninder Pal Singh described the event as a watershed moment. “Earlier UCI events in India were single-day races. This is the first time we are hosting a multi-stage professional road race at the UCI 2.2 level,” he said.

Interest has already exceeded capacity. “UCI limits riders to about 170–175, with six riders per team. We already have surplus interest, with teams from around 40 nationalities,” Singh said.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said the event is being treated as a high-security, high-mobility operation.

“From green corridors to healthcare preparedness, everything is being planned end-to-end. Once the route plan is finalised, no changes will be made,” he said.

For local athletes, the transformation has immediate relevance. National cyclist Surya Thathu said the scale of the event is unprecedented.

“It’s the biggest event Indian cycling has seen. Training focuses on endurance, power and climbing, five to six-hour rides and 180-km days,” he said.

As Pune races to meet civic and PWD deadlines, the Grand Tour has turned routine road repairs into an international test track, one officials hope will leave behind safer roads, better infrastructure and a revived cycling culture long after the final rider crosses the finish line.