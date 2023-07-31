One arrested from Pune for death threat to Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan

The Karad police on Monday arrested a youth for allegedly sending an e-mail to senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan over his demand to arrest the leader of the right-wing outfit Sambhaji Bhide. According to Karad police officials, Saurate works at a mall in Pune and was arrested on Monday morning. Accused was produced in court, which granted him bail. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The suspect has been identified as Akshay Saurate, a resident of Parbhani district, officials said. According to Karad police, as of now, the police have not established Saurate’s connection with the right-wing organization Shiv Prathisthan.

AN Thakur, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Karad division said, “The accused works at a mall in Pune and was arrested from his workplace. Prime facie, it seems that he is addicted to social media. He was frustrated due to personal reasons which caused him to issue the threat mail to Chavan.’’

During the ongoing state assembly session, Chavan last week demanded the arrest of Sambhaji Bhide for making derogatory statements about Mahatma Gandhi in a speech in Amravati on Thursday. Bhide, among other things, claimed that Mahatma Gandhi’s father was a Muslim landlord.

On Sunday, Chavan’s close aid approached the Karad city police station and registered a complaint in which it was mentioned that the sender used abusive language as Chavan has demanded the arrest of right-wing activist Sambhaji alias Manohar Bhide for making defamatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR.