One in six vehicles in Pune non-compliant with re-registration norms: Data

Pune is grappling with a growing problem of ageing vehicles, with a large number yet to comply with mandatory re-registration norms after completing 15 years; raising concerns over road safety, congestion and pollution. Deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale said that the department conducts regular drives. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Data from the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) shows that out of the nearly 4.4 million registered vehicles in the city, around 7.29 lakh have crossed the 15-year mark. However, only owners of 44,800 out of these 7.29 lakh vehicles have paid the applicable environment tax and renewed registration so far. This leaves over 6.83 lakh vehicles still to complete the required process — which translates to roughly ‘one in six’ vehicles being non-compliant with re-registration norms.

Officials clarified that it is inaccurate to term all such vehicles as ‘illegal’. Under the rules, private vehicles must be re-registered after 15 years by obtaining a fitness certificate and paying the prescribed environment tax. Vehicles that have not completed this process are considered non-compliant and are not permitted to be used on public roads until they meet the requirements.

Deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale said that the department conducts regular drives. “Action is taken against vehicles that have exceeded their permissible lifespan and are found plying without valid documents. However, compliance with environment tax and re-registration norms remains low. Many such vehicles are not actively used in the city and are often located in rural areas, making identification difficult. We are working on improving enforcement mechanisms,” he said.

Transport officials and experts said that many of these vehicles may be off the roads, scrapped, or shifted to rural areas, but continue to remain on official records due to lack of formal deregistration.

Ageing vehicles that continue to ply without fitness certification pose risks. Worn-out mechanical systems, including brakes and engines, increase chances of breakdowns and accidents. At the same time, older engines — especially those that do not meet current emission standards — contribute disproportionately to vehicular pollution.

Pune’s air quality, already under strain from rapid urbanisation and rising vehicle numbers, is further impacted by such high-emission vehicles. Experts point out that older vehicles, particularly those predating stricter Bharat stage emission norms, emit significantly higher levels of pollutants.

The issue also points to gaps in enforcement. While traffic violations such as helmet and signal breaches are increasingly monitored through CCTV systems, tracking vehicles that have not renewed registration remains a challenge due to data limitations and jurisdictional overlaps.

Officials added that under the vehicle scrappage policy framework, owners of old vehicles are encouraged to either renew fitness or scrap their vehicles but awareness and compliance remain limited.