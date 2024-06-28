One injured over bullock purchase deal in Baramati 

A man was injured in an open firing incident in a dispute over a bullock purchase deal for a bullock cart race near Baramati on Thursday night. The incident was reported at Nimbut in Baramati Tehsil in Pune district. The accused have been identified as Gautam Kakade and Gaurav Kakade. According to police, Nimbalkar sold his bullock to Gautam Kakade for ₹ 37 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said Ranjit Nimbalkar from Phaltan was injured in this incident and his wife Ankita Nimbalkar registered a case in this regard.

According to police, Nimbalkar sold his bullock to Gautam Kakade for ₹37 lakh. A token amount of ₹5 lakh was given in this purchase and sale deal, and it was decided that the remaining amount would be paid on June 27. In her complaint, Ankita Nimbalkar said that Gautam Kakade asked her husband to sign the stamp paper and collect his payment the next morning. But her husband was not ready to sign.

Accused Gautam Kakade, called his brother Gaurav and other people to confront Nimbalkar. Accordingly, Gaurav and three others rushed to the spot, abused Nimbalkar and assaulted him.

Meanwhile, during this confrontation, Gaurav fired a bullet towards Ranjit Nimbalkar in which the victim sustained head injuries. Immediately after the incident, Nimbalkar was shifted to the local hospital.

As per the complaint filed by the wife of the victim, a case has been registered at Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station.