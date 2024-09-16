One killed, another injured in open firing at Haveli

PUNE Pune rural police have arrested eight persons and booked over twenty for opening firing in which one person died and another was injured. The incident was reported on Saturday between 10:30 pm and 1 am at Sambarewadi in Haveli taluka. Pune rural police have arrested eight persons and booked over twenty for opening firing in which one person died and another was injured. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Dharmendra Dhile, 22, a resident of Khanapur and Somnath Ananta Wagh, 24, sustained bullet injuries.

The accused arrested have been identified as Mangesh Darwatkar, Vaibhav Jagade, Siddhesh Pasalkar, Prathamesh Javalkar, Sumit Sapkal, Ketan Jawalkar, Vaibhav Pawar and Tejas Wagh.

Police said deceased Dhile alias Bhorya Dhile and Tejas Wagh had past disputes. Hence in order to settle the score, Wagh along with his friends Mangesh Darwatkar and 12 others illegally gathered and by open firing created terror in the locality. They also attacked on Dhile with a koyta and iron rod and killed him.

To take revenge for the attack on Dhile, his group members attacked the other group and one of the members Chetan Jawalkar fired two rounds at Somnath Wagh who has been critically injured.

After the firing from both sides, the accused fled away from the spot leaving behind two victims in the pool of blood.

Police have registered two separate FIRs under sections of murder and attempted murder at Haveli police stations. Also, additional police force has been deployed to keep the law-and-order situation under control.

Police officer from the Haveli police station said, “As of now we have detained eight persons in the first firing incident and two other accused in the second case and further investigation is underway.’’

In the murder case police have booked 13 individuals and others under sections of 103 (1) of the BNS.

In the attempted murder case police have booked Chetan Javalkar, his six associates and others under sections of 109 of the BNS.