One killed in Dhankawadi tea shop blaze

A massive fire broke out at a tea stall in the Dhankawadi area on Sunday evening due to a gas cylinder leakage, resulting in the death of one person and causing extensive damage to nearby shops. According to fire brigade officials, the incident was reported at around 4:14 pm at Saiba Hotel in KK Market area. (HT PHOTO)

Two fire tenders from Gangadham and Katraj fire station were rushed to the spot, said officials. The deceased had joined work at the tea stall on the same day. He was heating milk when the fire suddenly broke out. He got trapped inside the stall and suffered severe burn injuries. Fire personnel managed to rescue him and rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Sunil Naiknaware, a fireman, said, “The worker was heating milk on the gas. At that time, gas from the neighbouring cylinder might have leaked as a result of which the fire broke out.” Fire brigade officials recovered a total of eight LPG cylinders from the shop, out of which three leakages were found.

The identification process of the deceased is underway, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.