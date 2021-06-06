One of four arrested for firing at sub-contractor in Dukkar Khind

One among four people booked for firing multiple shots at a sub-contractor in Dukkar Khind area of Pune on Saturday morning was arrested by Pune police crime branch officials on Sunday.

The arrested man was identified as Abhijit Tukaram Yelvande (24), a resident of Karvenagar. He was arrested by officials of Anti extortion cell-1 of Pune police crime branch.

The man Yelvande, and three others, had fired at the sub-contractor for road work, Ravindra Sakharam Tagunde (36), a resident of Warje Malwadi who also does plotting work.

The accused had planned the murder of Tagunde over their belief of his involvement in murder of a man named Deepak Sonawane. Yelvande has been handed over to officials of Warje Malwadi police station for further investigation.

Yelvande has also revealed the names of three others involved in the case. However, the three are yet to be arrested.

Yelvande has a history of five cases in Pune city - all at Warje Malwadi police station. The case of firing at Tagunde was also registered at Warje Malwadi poliice station under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act.