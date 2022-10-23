Home / Cities / Pune News / One round fired at jewellery shop in robbery attempt

pune news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 10:56 PM IST

One of the accused threatened the owner by showing a gun, but the latter managed to press the security alarm. Hearing the sound, the accused fired a round at the complainant’s direction and escaped

No one was injured in the firing. The accused had covered their face with scarf. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

One of the three persons who arrived on a motorcycle, fired one round at a jewellery shop in Ambegaon after its shop owner finished his Dhanteras puja on Saturday night.

According to the police, the robbers arrived at Mahlar Jewellers at Jambhulwadi Road around 10:30 pm. When Akash Kadole, the shop owner, pressed the alarm sensing danger, one of the intruders fired a round at the shop and escaped. No one was injured in the firing. The accused had covered their face with scarf.

As per the complaint filed by Kadole, the two accused entered his shop when he and his friend were about to close it around 10.40 pm. One of the accused threatened the owner by showing a gun, but the latter managed to press the security alarm. Hearing the sound, the accused fired a round at the complainant’s direction and escaped.

Bharati Vidyapeeth police station rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and have started checking CCTV camera footage to nab the accused.

“We have formed a special team to crack the case,” assistant police inspector R Rasal said.

A case has been registered against three unknown persons under Sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Sunday, October 23, 2022
