Only 0.3 million get precaution dose under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Pune district

Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:17 PM IST

As per the data furnished by the state health department, despite Covid vaccine awareness, only three lakh of the 590,000 due precaution doses were administered during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav vaccination drive which began on July 15

As per the data furnished by the state health department, despite Covid vaccine awareness, only three lakh of the 590,000 due precaution doses were administered during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav vaccination drive (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
ByNamrata Devikar

As per the data furnished by the state health department, despite Covid vaccine awareness, only three lakh of the 590,000 due precaution doses were administered during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav vaccination drive which began on July 15. Out of the 1,500,000 due second doses, only 59,000 were administered, stated the data.

In a bid to increase vaccination the Centre announced free booster doses for 75 days starting from July 15, under this campaign.

However in Pune district, so far, 5,901,934 precaution doses are due which is the second highest in state after Mumbai which has 7,249,517 precaution doses due. The coverage under this vaccination drive has been less.

For the second dose, Pune tops the chart in Maharashtra. As per the data, there are 1,595,475 second doses due in Pune district followed by Mumbai which has 1,092,653 second doses due.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer said that despite awareness many people have not taken the precaution dose. “Completing the full vaccination is important to get full immunity from Covid-19. We have seen that infection in patients who have completed vaccination is less severe and to protect the high risk patients, vaccination is crucial,” he said.

