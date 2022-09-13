Only 0.3 million get precaution dose under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Pune district
As per the data furnished by the state health department, despite Covid vaccine awareness, only three lakh of the 590,000 due precaution doses were administered during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav vaccination drive which began on July 15
As per the data furnished by the state health department, despite Covid vaccine awareness, only three lakh of the 590,000 due precaution doses were administered during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav vaccination drive which began on July 15. Out of the 1,500,000 due second doses, only 59,000 were administered, stated the data.
In a bid to increase vaccination the Centre announced free booster doses for 75 days starting from July 15, under this campaign.
However in Pune district, so far, 5,901,934 precaution doses are due which is the second highest in state after Mumbai which has 7,249,517 precaution doses due. The coverage under this vaccination drive has been less.
For the second dose, Pune tops the chart in Maharashtra. As per the data, there are 1,595,475 second doses due in Pune district followed by Mumbai which has 1,092,653 second doses due.
Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer said that despite awareness many people have not taken the precaution dose. “Completing the full vaccination is important to get full immunity from Covid-19. We have seen that infection in patients who have completed vaccination is less severe and to protect the high risk patients, vaccination is crucial,” he said.
-
School bus driver rapes nursery student in Bhopal, accused's house razed
The Bhopal district administration has demolished the “illegal” house of a bus driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student on a bus of a prominent private school in the city while she was returning home. Reportedly, the incident took place on September 8, in the Madhya Pradesh capital when the girl was raped by a bus driver in the presence of a woman attendant.
-
Navlakha files fresh plea for mosquito net
Mumbai Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has renewed Navlakha's' plea for a mosquito net before the special National Investigation Agency court. This is his second such plea for the mosquito net; the previous plea was rejected by the court on July 7, after the prison authority objected to its use for safety reasons and took it away.
-
Amid rumours discouraging milk consumption, Lumpy Skin Disease can’t be transmitted to humans: govt
Cattle of both genders have been infected, Sachindra Pratap Singh, commissioner, animal husbandry said. “Cows and bulls have been infected. Among the primary symptoms are fever and reduction in milk production. However, as of now there is no scientific evidence that suggests that the milk produced by such cattle can be harmful if used,” Singh said. Singh said that the cattle in organised dairies are being vaccinated on a priority basis as a preventive measure.
-
Punjab seeks inclusion of lumpy skin disease in national control programme
The Group of Ministers, set up to monitor the lumpy skin disease in the state, on Tuesday urged the Union government to include it in the National Animal Disease Control Programme. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema asked animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar to seek an early appointment with Union minister Parshotam Rupala for this purpose.
-
Traffic diversion trail run begins at Chandni chowk
Trial runs of the traffic diversion plans created by National Highways Authority of India and Pune district administration began at Chandni chowk on Tuesday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police department stopped all vehicular movement going towards the old bridge and the new flyway bridge-from Mulshi to Bavdhan was opened for public use. The work on demolition of the bridge is underway.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics