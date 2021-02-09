Only 10% frontline workers vaccinated on day 1 in city

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) could vaccinate only 10 per cent of the targeted frontline workers on day one as the Co-Win app designed exclusively for Covid-19 vaccination drive failed to send out the messages to beneficiaries. The district saw 68 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries being vaccinated as 3,886 beneficiaries got vaccinated of the 5,700 registered beneficiaries.

Pune city saw its first day of frontline workers (FLWs) vaccination on Monday however only 20 FLWs got vaccinated at two sites.

According to PMC health chief Dr Ashish Bharti, the app did not send out the messages on time. He said, “We had sent out messages through the app to the registered frontline workers but till Monday afternoon, none of the beneficiaries turned up and so later we started calling up people who then turned up at the vaccination sites. We found out that the app had not sent out the messages even though we could see the app stated that the messages were delivered.”

The PMC has vaccination for FLWs at two of its hospitals, Kamala Nehru hospital and Rajiv Gandhi hospital where the set target was for 200 beneficiaries of which only 20, 14 and six at the respective hospitals, could be vaccinated. Of the 3,886 beneficiaries vaccinated, 661 FLWs got the jab in the district.

The district saw Covid-19 vaccination at 52 sites of which 21 were from the city where 1,939 beneficiaries got vaccinated of the 2,000 target beneficiaries. The PCMC saw vaccination at seven sites where 58% or 753 beneficiaries, including 157 FLWs, got vaccinated of the 1,300 beneficiaries while Pune rural saw vaccination at 24 sites where only 50% or 1,194 beneficiaries got vaccinated of which 484, of the 2,400 registered beneficiaries. The district did not report a single Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) incident on Monday.