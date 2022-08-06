Only 6 of 200 mobile food trucks in Pune operate with permission
The recent incidents of blast when small LPG cylinder is refilled illegally from a bigger one has brought to focus the modified food trucks parked across the city that use cylinders.
According to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), around 200 mobile food trucks are running business in different suburbs and most of them do not have requisite licence.
According to RTO rules, commercial activity of setting up LPG-linked gas stones on moving three and four-wheelers is banned under Section 191 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (MVA) 39/92 and 52/191. Pune RTO authorities state that so far only six such trucks have been given permission to operate only to serve cooked food and not carry out live cooking inside trucks.
According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire brigade, as per the state fire control policy, live cooking inside a mobile vehicle has been prohibited.
Sanjiv Bhor, deputy RTO, said, “The food trucks with registration are named as mobile canteens. Commercial food trucks cannot be allowed to use LPG cylinders as per the MVA. Permissions of PMC health department and traffic police department are must for operators to park vehicles at roadsides and sell food. Notices have been issued to those violating RTO and traffic rules.”
Sunil Gilbile, former PMC fire chief, said that the fire department does not give clearance or NOC to food truck operators as igniting an LPG gas stove on a moving truck or any three-wheeler is banned as per the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation (BPMC) Act.
Benjamin D Souza, a food truck owner, said, “Post COVID crisis, the situation in terms of employment is precarious and many are dependent on the income from mobile food trucks (MFTs). A single window clearance system must be put in place by the government to legalise the trade.”
DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “Many of these food trucks parked at busy chowks cause traffic jams and public inconvenience. Currently, there is no permission for them to function at chowks.“
Civic activist Samvit Govardhan said, “Food trucks offer nutritious food at affordable rates and offer employment generation opportunities. But they should run as per rules.”
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: UP prisoners aim to prepare 2 lakh flags before August 15
As a part of the 75th year of Independence Day, 'the inmates of UP jails', Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava have been preparing national flags on a large scale. The flags will be sold in the open market with the help of NGOs and the district administration. Besides, preparation to celebrate Independence Day on a grand scale in all 64 jails has already started.
-
U.P. Deputy CM urges more youths to join BJP and help in nation building
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday urged youths to join Bharatiya Janata Party in large numbers in order to take the country and the state to new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He was speaking during the inaugural session of a three-day state level training camp for Yuva Morcha of BJP in Agra on Saturday.
-
Most railway deaths are due to crossing of tracks: Thane GRP
In the last one week, train accidents in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli have claimed the lives of 12 commuters, eight of which are due to trespassing. On August 3, a 25-year-old man, Akshay Kamble, fell from an overcrowded local train between Diva and Dombivli railway stations and died. There is no alternative for the commuters if not the railway. They have to depend on the local trains.
-
Pune:Former IAS officer sentenced to 5 years jail for sexual assault
The Pune session court on Saturday, sentenced former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Maruti Hari Sawant to five years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl and molesting three other girls in March 2015. He was also fined ₹10 lakh. According to officials, Sawant resided with his family at a flat in Shivajinagar and was a frequent visitor to his father-in-law's apartment near school at Hingne Khurd, where the assaults took place.
-
Activists, dog lovers allege negligence at Navi Mumbai dog sterilisation centre
Animal lovers and activists have alleged gross negligence and apathy towards stray animals at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run stray dog sterilisation centre in Turbhe. Ghansoli-based animal lover, Anish Maurya, 29, claimed two stray dogs lost their lives solely because of improper treatment at the centre. NMMC, in June, had captured three dogs from a residential society. “Recently, a puppy was suffering and the junior vets had no idea of injecting a needle,” added Maurya.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics