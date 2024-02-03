Only 66 chronic garbage spots cleared in Pune in past one month

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) solid waste management department is trying various methods to clear over 900 chronic garbage spots in the city, it has managed to clear only 219 of these spots till date. Furthermore, of the 219 chronic garbage spots cleared thus far, 153 were cleared before January and only the remaining 66 were cleared in the past one month. A survey carried out by the solid waste management department found a total of 913 chronic garbage spots in 15 ward offices in the city. The department set a deadline of three months to clear all 913 spots however only 219 have been cleared so far. (HT PHOTO)

Sandeep Kadam, head of the solid waste management department, said, “We are trying hard to reduce the number of chronic garbage spots in the city. We are placing benches and flower pots and drawing rangoli so that people stop throwing garbage. However, most people throw garbage at night.”

“We have given instructions to ward-level officials to clear the chronic garbage spots. Most of these spots are located in the suburban areas of Pune, especially the 34 newly merged areas. Chronic garbage spots are also located near slum areas where garbage is thrown in the open. We have handed over information to the Swachh organisation and instructed it to increase manpower and collect door-to-door garbage to reduce the number of chronic garbage spots,” Kadam said.

Kundan Jadhav, a resident of the Nagar Road area, said, “The PMC should take strict action against people throwing garbage in the open. The PMC should develop some mechanism to prevent the dumping of garbage in the open.”

Ambika Jadhav from the Yewalewadi area said, “I believe that the PMC is charging higher fees for door-to-door garbage collection, leading residents to dump garbage in the open. I live in a society where door-to-door is affordable for me, but not for everyone. As a result, garbage is accumulating on the roadside in Kondhwa and Yewalewadi.”