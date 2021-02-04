Organiser condemns Sharjeel Usmani’s ‘Hindu’ remark during Elgar Parishad in Pune, also slams BJP
Former Bombay high court judge BG Kolse Patil, one of the organisers of January 30 Elgar Parishad, said on Wednesday that he condemned former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani’s remarks during the event.
Patil said that Usmani’s speech was “fine”, but the usage of the word “Hindu” was wrong and the organisers have condemned it. “It was his mistake. Instead of the word Hindu, he should have used the word ‘manuwadi’ or ‘brahminwadi’,” said the former judge.
Kolse Patil also criticised the BJP for demanding action against the AMU leader. “BJP is making an issue out of this, purely to defame Elgar Parishad. Those who are now talking about Hindus, we appeal to them for a discussion.” Usmani did not respond to calls and text messages.
Following his remarks, Swargate police filed an FIR against Usmani on Tuesday, based on the complaint by advocate and the general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Pradeep Gawade. The FIR was filed under section 153a (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Uproar broke out following Sharjil’s video going viral on social media, followed by the demand for action against Usmani, by the Maharashtra BJP, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community.
Saturday’s event was organised by the Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyan, an umbrella body of 250 Dalit, Left and other social organisations. It was addressed by Arundhati Roy; former bureaucrat Kannan Gopinathan; former Bombay HC judge BG Kolse Patil; journalist Prashant Kanojia, Ayesha Renna and singer Bunt Singh.
