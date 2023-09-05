Pune traffic branch settles 1,701 violation cases, collects 40 lakh in fines

As many as 1,701 violators paid an aggregate of ₹40 lakh fine at the help desk in the run-up to the Lok Adalat held at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) traffic office on September 8. As many as 1,701 violators paid an aggregate of ₹ 40 lakh fine (HT FILE PHOTO)

The fine is fifty per cent less than the original fines challaned by the traffic branch.

The Pune traffic branch in association with the district legal services authority organised the meeting to end the long pending traffic branch cases related to non-payment of fines.

According to the traffic police, a settlement was reached between the police and the violators wherein an amount ranging between 40 to 70 per cent has been reduced for the individual fines following counselling sessions at the commissionerate.

According to the traffic branch around ₹125 crores fine is pending to be recovered from the violators which led to organising the Adalat to resolve the long pending issue.

Vijay Kumar Magar, DCP (traffic), said, “The city traffic branch is implementing a Lok Adalat specifically for the payment of pending traffic challans which enables motorists who have received traffic violation challans to pay their fines at a discounted rate.”

“Furthermore, the Lok Adalat offers a fair and impartial platform for motorists to present their cases seeking an amicable resolution to the pending traffic fines,” he said.

Violators booked for offences ranging from speeding, wrong parking, violation of signal and other offences who did not pay fines will be given an opportunity to settle their cases.

A help desk of the District Legal Services Authority has been hearing the cases since August 28 for the scheduled Lok Adalat.

Traffic violators can visit the DCP (traffic) office at Yerawada on September 9 from 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm and clear penalties which will be reduced after the settlement of pending fines.