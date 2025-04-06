Over 100 wild animals rescued from wells in last five years 

The early occurrence of high temperatures and lack of availability of drinking water in forest areas has forced wild animals to wander in search of water outside the forest areas. This has prompted a rise in cases where wild animals have fallen into uncovered wells in rural and semi-rural areas in the Pune district. According to official data shared by the RESQ Charitable Trust, an NGO partner with the Maharashtra Forest Department, at least 110 wild animals have been rescued from wells in the Pune district since 2022. Of these, 53 were rescued in 2024. Financial aid for the same has also been provided by the State government. (HT)

To avoid such incidents, the forest department has proposed providing boundary walls around the well and covering them with a safety net. Financial aid for the same has also been provided by the State government.

Commenting on the development, Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forest, Pune Forest Division, said, “Under the Shyamaprasad Mukharjee Jan-Van Vikas Yojana, funds are provided to the well owners in villages inside the sanctuary areas. There are two provisions based on the requirements: one is to provide 100 per cent of funds, and the other is a 75:25 partnership, wherein 75 per cent of the amount is covered by the government and the beneficiary needs to pay the remaining amount. Although the scheme is mainly for the villages inside the sanctuary areas, if there is a requirement and the presence of wildlife is at considerable ratio, a similar scheme is also applicable to agricultural areas around the sanctuary.”

To avoid such incidents, the department has taken several preventative steps. Speaking about this, Pawar said, “ In the Pune Forest division, we have identified over 100 locations which are perennial water sources, and the wild animal presence is certain in that area. To avoid any mishap like poisoning, photo shoot, unnecessary human intervention and even wild animals falling into those water bodies including lakes, wells, small water streams etc, we have increased safety measures and these places are monitored from time to time, so that any such mishap can either be prevented or timely aid will be provided.”

This year, the RESQ Charitable Trust has rescued 1,920 wild animals in the Pune district. Among these, 1583 were birds, 234 were mammals and 103 were reptiles, according to the official data by RESQ.