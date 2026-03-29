Over 125 defence veterans join hands to promote social harmony

Guided by the idea of moving “from weapons to wisdom”, more than 125 retired personnel from the Indian Armed Forces have gathered in Alandi for the fourth edition of week-long “Harinam Saptah”, which began on March 27. Participants have travelled from across Maharashtra as well as neighbouring regions such as Belagavi and Nipani. (HT)

Retired officers, including brigadiers, colonels, majors and captains, will recite the prayers dedicated to the revered 13th-century saint, philosopher, and poet at the temple of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.

Veterans will conduct discourses and recite devotional verses (abhangas) and kirtans composed by the sant, highlighting the values of humility, simplicity, and devotion, at the Veena Mandap on the temple premises during the period concluding on April 2.

Over the years, the initiative has grown into a platform where former soldiers, after years of demanding service, turn to spirituality for mental well-being and social engagement. Participants have travelled from across Maharashtra as well as neighbouring regions such as Belagavi and Nipani.

Brigadier (retd) Sunil Bodhe, who pioneered the initiative, along with Colonel (retd) Venkatrao Khadage, is assisted by ex-servicemen Sudhir Jagtap and Umesh Babar, with support from the Alandi Temple Trust.

“Through the initiative, we are embracing another form of service that nurtures inner peace and social harmony. The prayers and recitation become a deeply spiritual experience that reconnects us with our roots and with each other.”

He said that several veterans have begun conducting kirtans in their villages as part of public outreach.

“Our aim is to take these values to society and bring people together beyond caste or religion,” he said.

Jagtap said, “Every soldier carries a deep devotion towards the nation and family. Through this programme, we encourage devotion towards God as well. Many participants adopt a vegetarian lifestyle after attending the event, which we see as a positive outcome.”

Dnyaneshwar Veer, manager, Alandi Temple Trust, said, “The veterans’ discipline and dedication reflect in their spiritual work. When such individuals take up social and religious causes, it encourages wider participation.”

Caption: Photos from last year’s programme show retired army veterans reciting the Dnyaneshwari inside the Alandi temple.