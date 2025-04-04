Over 300 projects on display at DIPEX 2025 exhibition in Pune

As many as 324 projects are on display at the DIPEX 25 exhibition, which was inaugurated by the state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil at the College of Engineering Pune Technology University grounds, on Thursday. A group of students of Shri Neminasth Jain Polytechnic, Chandwad, Nashik district created a unique ‘onion seed sowing and mixing machine’. These third-year mechanical engineering students have developed a machine that operates on a battery and can plant onion seeds while simultaneously mixing them. (HT PHOTO)

The event which will be held till April 6 is being organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) along with the department of innovation, skill development, employment, entrepreneurship, and innovation of the Government of Maharashtra, College of Engineering Pune Technology University, and Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The projects showcased here are related to agriculture, solar power, health, defence among others, said officials.

A group of students of Shri Neminasth Jain Polytechnic, Chandwad, Nashik district created a unique ‘onion seed sowing and mixing machine’. These third-year mechanical engineering students have developed a machine that operates on a battery and can plant onion seeds while simultaneously mixing them.

“The machine works similar to an electric cart and is powered by a DC motor. The front of the machine evenly distributes the onion seeds into the ground, and at the same time, the onion seeds are mixed into the soil,” said Sumit Shantaram Deore one of the team members. Along with Sumit 3 other students have worked on the project - Ritesh Nilesh Bhamare, Umesh Nana Jadhav and Sahil Pyarelal Mansuri. While they have officially applied for its patent to the Indian government.

“The uniqueness of this project is that it accomplishes a task that farmers typically do by hand, for which no machine is available. The machine will simply complete the task, reducing the physical labour required by farmers, while ensuring the onion bulbs are planted properly,” said Umesh.

“It took around two months to create the machine, with a cost of approximately ₹35,000,” said another project member Ritesh.

Prakash Dhoka, chairperson, DIPEX reception committee, said, “In the era of science, technology, and artificial intelligence, DIPEX has provided students with a rightful platform.”