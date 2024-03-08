 Over 52,000 commuters travel on Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi metro stretch since inauguration - Hindustan Times
Over 52,000 commuters travel on Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi metro stretch since inauguration

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 09, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Pune Metro's new route from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi sees good response with 52,000+ commuters since inauguration by PM Modi on March 6. More expansions planned.

The new Pune Metro route from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi has got a good response, with more than 52,000 commuters having travelled on it since it’s inauguration on March 6 at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Vanaz to Ramwadi route covers 15 km and includes 15 stations. (HT PHOTO)
The Vanaz to Ramwadi route covers 15 km and includes 15 stations. (HT PHOTO)

The inauguration was delayed by a few months due to the PM’s busy schedule. Earlier, it was planned for February 19 but got delayed due to the PM’s visit being postponed. Finally on March 6, he managed to virtually inaugurate it in just a few seconds from Kolkata. He also performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the extended metro line from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigadi via video conferencing.

Hemant Sonawane, executive director, Pune Metro, said, “On March 6 and 7, we received good response from commuters. We registered a ridership of 52,763 on these two days. We got a revenue of 4.33 lakh. We will be able to know the exact ridership per day after one week.”

“This stretch now connects Kothrud to Ramwadi, and Ramwadi to the PCMC area. The Metro administration expects even more people to use the Metro in the coming weeks,” Sonawane said.

Kunal Patil, a resident of Ramwadi, said, “I am working in an office located in the Shaniwar Peth area. I used to travel by bus but now, it has become easy to catch a metro train from PMC and reach Ramwadi comfortably.”

The Vanaz to Ramwadi route covers 15 km and includes 15 stations. The stations on the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch are Bund Garden, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi. However, the entry and exit point work of Yerawada station on this route is still underway so Yerawada station will open later.

Earlier on March 6, 2022, the PM inaugurated the seven kilometre stretch from PCMC to Phugewadi and the five kilometre stretch from Vanaz to Garware College. Later on August 1, 2023, he inaugurated the Pune Metro stretches from Phugewadi to Civil Court (6.91 km) and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic (4.75 km).

