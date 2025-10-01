Over 550 juveniles booked across city every year, RTI query reveals

A right to information (RTI) query has revealed that on an average, over 550 juveniles are booked in over 350 criminal cases across the city every year, raising concern over the increasing involvement of juveniles in crime. Of these, 3,322 juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board with 573 of them sent to the Bal Sudhar Kendra and the remaining 3,134 handed over to their respective parents after a few hours. (FILE)

An RTI application filed by activist Sardar Ravindra Singh revealed that a total 3,387 juveniles were involved in 2,277 cases across the city in the last six years. Of these, 3,322 juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board with 573 of them sent to the Bal Sudhar Kendra and the remaining 3,134 handed over to their respective parents after a few hours. The query further revealed that photos, fingerprints and biometrics were taken in each and every case. A majority of these cases involved theft, burglary and vehicle lifting whereas a smaller share involved serious offences. As per RTI data, 369 juveniles were involved in 258 cases in 2019; 340 juveniles were booked in 255 cases in 2020; 642 juveniles were involved in 485 cases in 2021; 697 juveniles were involved in 418 cases in 2022; 649 juveniles were involved in 437 crimes in 2023; and 690 juveniles were involved in 424 crimes in 2024.

Singh told Hindustan Times, “If we analyse this data carefully, it is seen that both the number of cases and the number of juveniles involved has increased from 2019 to 2024 which is a worrying trend.” According to Singh, major criminals including gang leaders are now focusing on juveniles as the latter are not treated like criminals. These juveniles are unofficially recruited by various gangs. Singh said that the police need to address this trend.

Yamini Adabe, a child activist, said, “Dropping out of school, poverty and social media attraction are some of the prominent reasons behind these juveniles getting involved in criminal activities. Many gang leaders know that the police will release these juveniles after some days. Hence, the number of juveniles in crime is increasing.” Adabe further said that surveillance, observation and counselling are prominent pillars for addressing the problem. An official on condition of anonymity said, “Many of these children come from vulnerable backgrounds. Instead of focusing on punitive action, there is a pressing need to address the root causes and provide constructive alternatives.”

According to child rights’ activists, there is an urgent need for preventive measures, stronger family support systems, and comprehensive rehabilitation programmes for minors. They stress that education, skill-building, and community-level engagement could help steer young offenders away from crime. Authorities have also suggested closer collaboration between schools, NGOs, and law enforcement agencies to create awareness and provide timely interventions.