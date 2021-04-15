Over 61K beneficiaries inoculated in Pune district on Thursday

PUNE At least 61,064 beneficiaries were inoculated on Thursday at 548 vaccination centres across the Pune district.

Out of those vaccinated, 19,219 were from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 9,081 were from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and 32,764 from Pune rural.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant chief of the health department at PMC, said that there are over 50,000 doses available with the civic body.

“As the supply of vaccines has improved, we have increased vaccination. There is a need to increase vaccination within city limits, but due to limitations in infrastructure, we cannot increase the centres. None the less there are about 106 centres at the city level,” said Jadhav.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad, said that the supply of vaccines is good. “We have covered 40 per cent of senior citizens. However, for increasing vaccination, we are aiming to use private facilities for vaccination,” he said.

He added that so far we have covered 40 per cent of vaccination. “Initially, the vaccine rollout was for government facilities to ensure most people are covered free of cost. We are confident in reaching 75 per cent of beneficiaries. And by increasing centres we will be able to reduce the crowding at sites,” said Prasad.