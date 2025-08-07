Over 66,814 seats still vacant in state ITIs, special admission round begins

Despite three rounds of admission being conducted so far, over 66,000 seats in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state remain vacant. The online admission process, initiated by the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), is being carried out for the academic year 2025-26, covering both government and private ITIs across the state. Between July 28 and August 1, the third admission round was held, with 38,407 students being allotted seats, 32,291 in government and 6,116 in private ITIs. Of these, 18,472 students confirmed their admission, taking the conversion rate to 48.10%. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A total of 1,47,432 seats are available in 992 ITIs, of which 94,320 are in government-run institutes and 53,112 in private institutions. However, as of now, only 80,618 students have confirmed their admissions, leaving 66,814 seats still unfilled.

In the first merit list, 82,833 students were allotted seats, and 41,937 students took actual admission, marking a 50.96% admission rate. The second list, declared on July 18, saw 49,346 students being offered admission, including 42,057 in government ITIs and 7,289 in private ones. However, only 20,209 students confirmed their seats, a sharp drop, resulting in a 31.13% admission rate.

In the ongoing fourth round, 17,675 students have been allotted seats, 14,812 in government ITIs and 2,863 in private institutes. Students selected in this round have been given time from August 6 to August 10 to visit the respective institutes and complete their admission process.

Applicants can submit their course preferences online for the special fifth round until August 10. The provisional merit list of eligible candidates for this round will be announced on August 13. Selected candidates will then be able to confirm their admission at the respective ITI institutes between August 14 and 19.

This fifth and special round offers a final chance for candidates who have not yet secured admission, as well as those seeking to enroll in newly introduced tech-forward programmes.

“State-level ITIs are introducing new batches for Mechanic Electric Vehicle and Solar Technician (Electric) courses, in line with the future demands of the industry. With increasing global awareness about environmental protection and the green energy policies of both the central and state governments, these sectors are expected to generate significant employment and self-employment opportunities. A special admission round is being conducted for these courses, offering a chance to candidates who have not yet secured admission in the current ITI admission process,” an official from DVET said.

Students who have already secured admission in earlier rounds are also allowed to apply for New Age courses during this round and revise their preferences.

“In Mulshi taluka, there is only one government-run ITI with an intake capacity of 40 seats. We urge students to apply for the newly introduced course, Solar Technician (Electrical). It’s a new age course and students can apply through the ongoing special admission round,” said the DVET official.