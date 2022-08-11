Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune

Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first round, only 31,700 out of the total 103,859 students registered for the online centralised admission process were admitted. While from tomorrow, August 12, the second regular round for admissions will begin and new students who have not yet registered will be able to register themselves for the admission process.

In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges. The remaining 23,170 students who had applied for admission in this round could not match the cut-off list of the colleges, given their college preference and marks obtained. Of the 42,349 students allotted colleges in this round, 24,700 students were allotted colleges of their first preference; 6,820 students were allotted colleges of their second preference; while 3,514 students were allotted colleges of their third preference.

Whereas from August 12, round 2 of the FYJC admission process will start. The allotment list for round 2 will be declared online and students need to confirm their admission by visiting the college within the given time. “If a student wants to take admission in the allotted college, he or she has to click on ‘proceed for admission’ under student login, upload the required documents and then confirm admission in the allotted college,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in charge of the entire admission process.

“While if a student does not want to take admission in the allotted college, he or she can wait for subsequent rounds. But if students who have been allotted colleges of their first preference fail to take admission or are rejected, they will be blocked from subsequent regular rounds and will only be considered in the fourth special round. And students who cancel their admissions will also be restricted from subsequent regular rounds and will only be considered in the fourth special round,” she said.