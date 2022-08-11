Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first round, only 31,700 out of the total 103,859 students registered for the online centralised admission process were admitted. While from tomorrow, August 12, the second regular round for admissions will begin and new students who have not yet registered will be able to register themselves for the admission process.
In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges. The remaining 23,170 students who had applied for admission in this round could not match the cut-off list of the colleges, given their college preference and marks obtained. Of the 42,349 students allotted colleges in this round, 24,700 students were allotted colleges of their first preference; 6,820 students were allotted colleges of their second preference; while 3,514 students were allotted colleges of their third preference.
Whereas from August 12, round 2 of the FYJC admission process will start. The allotment list for round 2 will be declared online and students need to confirm their admission by visiting the college within the given time. “If a student wants to take admission in the allotted college, he or she has to click on ‘proceed for admission’ under student login, upload the required documents and then confirm admission in the allotted college,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in charge of the entire admission process.
“While if a student does not want to take admission in the allotted college, he or she can wait for subsequent rounds. But if students who have been allotted colleges of their first preference fail to take admission or are rejected, they will be blocked from subsequent regular rounds and will only be considered in the fourth special round. And students who cancel their admissions will also be restricted from subsequent regular rounds and will only be considered in the fourth special round,” she said.
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
Key accused among 4 arrested in Saran hooch tragedy
Four people, including the key accused, were arrested on Thursday from different locations in Bihar for their involvement in the Saran hooch tragedy earlier in August that claimed 12 lives in the Bhatha-Nona Toli locality in Chhapra , police said. According to police, those arrested have been identified as key accused Ramanand Manjhi, Dharmendra Rai, Mohan Rai, and Prakash Singh.
Doctor’s dream of owning Audi A-6 at cheap price costs him ₹25L
Mumbai: When a 34-year-old doctor learnt from his friend that he purchased an Audi A-6 at ₹25 lakh, (priced at ₹63 lakh in the showrooms), he couldn't help but get in touch with the seller to crack the deal. Little did he know that his dream of owning a luxury car would turn into a nightmare. Police officials said the fraud has cheated several people using a similar modus operandi.
