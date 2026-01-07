Oxford University Press issues apology letter for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remarks

Oxford University Press (India) issued a public notice on Tuesday apologising to MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a direct 13th-generation descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, over objectionable content published about the Maratha king in a book released over two decades ago. The publisher, in its notice, acknowledged that certain statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were published without adequate verification. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The English-language book, ‘Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India’, authored by American historian James Laine, was published by Oxford University Press on February 13, 2003. The publisher, in its notice, acknowledged that certain statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were published without adequate verification.

According to the notice, objectionable references appeared on pages 31, 33, 34 and 93 of the book. The publisher admitted that the content hurt the sentiments of Shivaji Maharaj’s followers and expressed regret for the distress caused.

“It is hereby acknowledged that some statements regarding Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on page numbers 31, 33, 34, and 93 of the book were unverified. We sincerely regret publishing those statements. We hereby apologise to Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and the public at large for any distress and anguish caused to him,” stated the notice.

The book had also carried defamatory references to Rajmata Jijabai, Shivaji Maharaj’s mother. Its publication had triggered widespread protests in 2004 across Maharashtra, particularly in Pune, where the issue had led to violent reactions at the time with internationally acclaimed Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute coming under attack.