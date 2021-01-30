Padmi Shri recipient Girish Prabhune served 1.83 cr property tax notice by PCMC

Girish Prabhune, the recipient of Padma Shri award, who runs the Punarutthan Samarasata Gurukulam, an NGO in Chinchwad, has been given a notice by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) divisional tax department to pay ₹1 crore 83 lakh property tax.

Prabhune was conferred with the Padma Shri award on January 26 while the notice was served to him on January 22. Notice to Prabhune, who is working for the upliftment of the Pardhi community and their children since 1970, has not gone well with political parties from the city.

Notice also states that if arrears are not paid then the property will be sealed

“The notices were issued by the junior clerk. The name of my organisation was there in the list which also had 5,000 other names to whom the notice was served. I have been assured by the Bharatiya Janta Party MLAs Mahesh Landge and Laxman Jagtap that the notice will be revoked on Monday,” said Prabhune.

The notice on priority was served to people from twin cities who have arrears above ₹25 lakh.

“Only notice has been given till now and no other communication has happened from PCMC,” added Prabhune.

The Punrutthan Samarasata Gurukulam is run by Krantiveer Chapekar Smarak Samiti.

“The notices were issued as per rules and it includes all the people who have not paid taxes. We have followed all the rules and regulations,” said Smita Zagade, deputy commissioner, property tax department, PCMC.

PCMC has started issuing notices via 16 divisional tax collection offices and whoever has arrears above ₹25,000 have been given notice.

The city of Pimpri-Chinchwad currently has 5,27,388 properties. It has 4,47,008 residential, 46,828 non-residential, 3,700 industrial, 8,781 open spaces, 15,819 mixed and other 5,202 properties.