Painter dies after falling from building; 2 contractors booked

A 30-year-old man died after falling from a building while carrying out painting work at Rambaug Colony in Kothrud, said officials on Wednesday. Police on Tuesday filed an accidental death report and booked two contractors. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Jagatmurat Gulab Nishad of Kelewadi on Paud Road in Kothrud. Police on Tuesday filed an accidental death report and booked two contractors.

The accused have been identified as labour contractor Aniket Gadai and painting and colouring contractor Yashwant Deshpande.

According to the police, the incident took place at Uma Mahesh Co-Operative Housing Society at around 12.25pm on April 20. Nishad reportedly lost balance and fell from the third floor of the building, sustaining severe head and internal injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigations suggest that adequate safety measures may not have been in place during the painting work. “He was not wearing a safety harness at the time of the incident,” said Rajkumar Adgale, assistant inspector, Kothrud Police Station.

Kothrud police have filed a case under Sections 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).