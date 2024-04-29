Pakistani migrants from Pimpri to cast vote for first time after getting Indian citizenship

Over 150 Sindhis, who migrated from Pakistan years ago and have been living in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, will cast their vote for the first time during the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, on May 13, from the Maval constituency. Kanhaiyalal Kataria (left) and Dipak Panjwani with the voter identity card and documents of Indian citizenship. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier in 2021, Pune district collector offered them Indian citizenship. These members then registered their names in the voter list and are excited to cast their votes this year.

Dipak Panjwani, 45, is one such member who deals in the floor tiles business and lives in Pimpri. He migrated to India from Pakistan in 2004 and got Indian Citizenship in 2021. He lives with his wife, son and daughter.

Panjwani said, “India is my motherland. Now, by casting my vote, I will discharge my national duties. I am proud to be an India.”

Another member, Kanhaiyalal Kataria, 52, who runs a hardware shop in Pimpri and migrated to India from Pakistan 15 years ago got Indian Citizenship in 2020. He lives with his wife and four children.

“Me and my wife are excited to cast our first vote. To date, we have been only watching and listening to political news on television channels or in newspapers. But now we will be participating and responding to the process by casting our vote. I can’t tell you how happy we are,” he said.

Kataria thanked Sunil Keswani from Sindhi Sujag Manch, and Pune district administration for helping them get Indian citizenship.

According to Keswani, director of Sindhi Sujag Manch, who helps Sindhi families who migrated from Pakistan to get Indian citizenship, as of now 300-400 Pakistani migrated Sindhis who reside in Pimpri have got Indian citizenship.

He said, “Over 150 Sindhis will cast their vote on May 13.”

Daleep Kumar Pherwani, 56, who deals in the floor tiles business migrated from Pakistan to India in 2000. In 2023, he got Indian citizenship and is now excited to vote for the first time in India.

Pherwani said he is enthusiastic about political developments in India and Maharashtra.

“I am excited to vote for the first time. My son and daughter are still awaiting Indian citizenship, but I am hopeful they will soon get it,” he said.

According to district administration at least 248 refugees, mostly Hindus, from Pakistan and Bangladesh have been granted Indian citizenship by the Pune district authorities between 2016 and 2022.

According to the Pune district collectorate in 2016, 20 refugees who migrated from Pakistan were awarded citizenship, while in 2017, around 32 were given citizenship; 41 in 2018, 24 in 2019, 18 in 2020, 80 in 2021 and 31 till July 2022 were awarded citizenship.

Only a few migrants were awarded citizenship in 2020 due to the pandemic, said officials.

Around 25 such migrants awarded citizenship over five years ago have been able to vote in 2019 polls and will vote for a second in this election.