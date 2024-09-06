 Pandharpur’s mega health camp enters ‘International Book of Records’ - Hindustan Times
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
Pandharpur’s mega health camp enters ‘International Book of Records’

ByVicky Pathare
Sep 06, 2024 08:06 AM IST

The public health department’s Arogyachi Wari, Pandharichya Dari initiative has been recognised by the ‘International Book of Records,’ as the largest medical camp

PUNE The public health department’s Arogyachi Wari, Pandharichya Dari initiative has been recognised by the ‘International Book of Records,’ as the largest medical camp.

This year under the initiative more than 1.5 million warkaris (pilgrims) received medical assistance during the Ashadhi Wari 2024 in Pandharpur.

The initiative was launched last year and is spearheaded by health minister, Tanajirao Sawant, which redefined the Pandharpur pilgrimage.

Over 1,512,774 people received medical care at this mega event, supported by a dedicated team of 7,500 doctors and paramedics.

The camp offered a range of healthcare services to warkaris and devotees, ensuring timely and efficient medical care throughout the pilgrimage route.

Follow Us On