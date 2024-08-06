Panel suggests dismantling old Holkar Bridge, Kumbhar Ves in Pune to reduce chances of flooding

A state government-appointed expert committee has suggested dismantling structures such as the old Holkar Bridge and Kumbhar Ves, and halting construction of retaining walls across rivers to reduce chances of flooding. After large parts of Pune city were inundated following heavy rain in 2019, a 10-member committee comprising officials from the water resources department and experts was formed to study the causes of flooding and give recommendations to prevent future flooding. The Holkar Bridge on the river Mula-Mutha. (HT FILE)

The committee submitted a three-volume report to the state government in March 2022 but the report was not made public. When contacted, PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said, “Once the government accepts the report, the civic body can decide on it.”

A senior committee member said, “We have mentioned the causes of flooding and have provided short-term and long-term solutions in the report. Encroachment is a major obstacle. At the same time, dumping of construction debris in blue line areas; channelising rivers and natural streams; and construction of retaining walls are major obstacles to river flow. We have suggested that old structures be dismantled for the free flow of water in the Mula, Mutha rivers during the monsoon season.”

The senior member said that the committee found existing structures such as the old Holkar Bridge and Kumbhar Ves to be major obstacles to the river flow. He said that the committee has recommended checking the hydraulic design of these structures and removing or dismantling them if possible.

“There is no use of the old Holkar Bridge when a new one has been constructed. It restricts river flow. The same holds true for the small bund in the Kalas area. Under the Dengle Bridge, there is an old structure which should have been dismantled…” the senior member said requesting anonymity.

According to Shailaja Deshpande, director, Living River (Jeevit Nadi) Foundation, who is part of the committee, Pune has the potential to absorb 40% rainwater with proper planning and measures such as rain gardens and wetlands.

“We gave recommendations on the environmental aspects and for that, we presented three case studies namely, Ambil Odha, Ram Nadi and Mutha River saying we cannot divert the natural flow of these water bodies. In Pune, we are building bridges, retaining walls and metro pillars without conducting any scientific study and creating obstacles in the river. We are not against development but cumulative study should have been conducted before constructing any structures in the river,” Deshpande said.