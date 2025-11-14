Panel to probe stealing of mephentermine sulphate from dist hospital

Pune: Taking serious note of the theft of mephentermine sulphate injection vials from the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) Pune, the public health department on Thursday appointed a committee to probe the incident, said officials. Pune, India - Aug. 5, 2023: District Hospital in Aundh in Pune, India, on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Hindustan Times on November 13 published a report on suspension of ADH Class 4 employee Swapnil Chavan for allegedly stealing 20 vials of mephentermine sulphate from the hospital’s pharmacy. Dr Naganath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon and head of ADH, on Wednesday ordered an immediate physical verification and audit of drug and equipment stocks across the district.

As per officials, mephentermine sulphate is a schedule H drug and a cardiac stimulant often misused as a performance enhancer. It cannot be purchased without a prescription, and has a strong demand in the black market. In the past, the Pune police have arrested gym trainers, young professionals, and small-time peddlers for the illegal sale and use of the drug.

Following the news report, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune division, appointed a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter. The panel includes the medical superintendent of Yerawada Mental Hospital and pharmacist from the deputy director’s office, Pune division, said officials.

“The committee has been instructed to submit a detailed investigation report within two days. The order directs that all facts related to the case be verified thoroughly and findings submitted to the deputy director’s office,” reads the order, a copy of which was seen by HT.

Dr Pawar said, “This is a serious issue concerning the handling and monitoring of government-supplied medicines. We need to probe if there have been past incidents at the hospital pharmacy and if other hospital staff are involved. Besides, whether there is a nexus and medicines were sold in the black market needs to be investigated.”