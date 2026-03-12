Pune: Panic booking of domestic LPG cylinders has begun in several parts of Pune amid growing anxiety over the escalating conflict in West Asia, with gas agencies reporting long queues and a sharp spike in enquiries from households seeking early refills. Panic LPG bookings surge in Pune as West Asia conflict leads to stockpiling

Dealers said hundreds of consumers have started visiting distribution centres daily to either book or collect cylinders, fearing possible supply disruptions linked to the geopolitical situation. While oil companies maintain that domestic LPG supplies remain stable for now, distributors say the sudden rush is putting pressure on agencies.

Nitin Dangi, an LPG dealer from Bibvewadi, said the situation at distribution centres has become difficult due to the surge in demand. “Every day we are seeing around 500 to 600 customers outside our centre. Earlier many people used WhatsApp, online systems or dial booking to request cylinders, but these facilities have been temporarily closed, which means the entire pressure is now on the dealership counters,” Dangi said.

Dealers said many households that usually book refills only when the cylinder is nearly empty are now placing requests nearly two weeks in advance. Residents said the move is driven by fears that the conflict in West Asia could disrupt global energy supply chains.

Sunita Gosavi, a resident of Kothrud, said her family booked a refill much earlier than usual. “We normally wait until the cylinder is almost empty, but this time we booked it two weeks earlier. With so much news about the conflict, we did not want to risk running out of cooking gas,” she said.

Residents in several housing societies said discussions about LPG availability have become common in neighbourhood groups, with many advising others to book cylinders early.

Dealers said the trend resembles the rush witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic, when households stocked up on essential supplies due to uncertainty.

Food and civil supplies officials, however, urged residents not to resort to panic bookings, stating that domestic LPG distribution is functioning normally and that oil marketing companies currently have adequate stocks. They said rumours and global developments appear to be fuelling anxiety among consumers.

In Delhi, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday assured the public that panic LPG bookings are unnecessary, as the standard delivery timeframe for households remains 2.5 days. Official measures have successfully boosted LPG production by 25%, the ministry noted.