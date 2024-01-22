close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Parents worried as RTE admission process delayed

Parents worried as RTE admission process delayed

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 22, 2024 09:51 PM IST

Every year the process usually starts between November and December and the department of primary education has already sent a proposal to the state government, said officials

As the state government has not given its nod for admissions under Right to Education (RTE) Act the process has been delayed this year.

According to the RTE Act, 25 per cent seats are reserved for students from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections in unaided private English medium schools (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the RTE Act, 25 per cent seats are reserved for students from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections in unaided private English medium schools (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Every year the process usually starts between November and December and the department of primary education has already sent a proposal to the state government, said officials.

“Last year, we had applied for our son’s admission to senior KG under RTI but he did not get admission. Now again this year we will be trying our luck for Class 1 admission but the process has not yet started,” said Ranjana Vaidya, a parent.

According to the RTE Act, 25 per cent seats are reserved for students from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections in unaided private English medium schools. For admissions to these reserved seats, an online process is implemented centrally by the state primary education department. For this, a proposal is sent to the government office to approve the admission process every year by the education department.

Sharad Gosavi, director, primary education department, said, “A proposal has been sent to the state government to approve the initiation of the admission process. It is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.”

